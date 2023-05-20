Karnataka Politics: After high voltage drama, Siddaramaiah to take oath as CM for 2nd term today, DK Shivakumar as Deputy CM

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar pose for the camera | Twitter

Siddaramaiah, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, will take the oath of office for his second term as Chief Minister today. His deputy will be DK Shivakumar, the president of the Karnataka Congress. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administering the oath at 12.30 PM. This venue is the same location where Siddaramaiah took his first oath in 2013.

Opposition parties to showcase unity

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has invited leaders from various like-minded parties to the ceremony. This event is expected to demonstrate the strength of the opposition parties as they unite to challenge the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar's roles

Siddaramaiah, 75, served as Chief Minister from 2013 to 2018 and will now assume the role for a second time. Shivakumar, 61, who previously worked as a Minister under Siddaramaiah, will also continue as the party's Karnataka state president until the next parliamentary elections.

Challenges ahead for Siddaramaiah

The first major challenge for Siddaramaiah will be forming a balanced Cabinet that includes representatives from various communities, regions, factions, and generations of legislators. With 34 ministerial berths available, there are many contenders for these positions.

The new government is expected to implement five guarantees, including free power, monthly assistance for women, free rice, financial support for youth, and free travel for women in public transport buses.

Dignitaries expected to attend

Several prominent leaders have been invited to the swearing-in ceremony, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, among others.

Security measures in place for mega event

Elaborate security measures have been implemented to ensure a smooth event, given the presence of national and state-level leaders. Traffic management has also been organized, as the ceremony is located in the city center. Multiple stages and LED screens have been set up for public viewing.

Read Also Siddaramaiah appointed new leader of CLP, meets Karnataka Guv to stake claim to form government