 Siddaramaiah appointed new leader of CLP, meets Karnataka Guv to stake claim to form government
Siddaramaiah will take oath as the new Karnataka Chief Minister on May 20 with Shivakumar as his deputy.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 09:12 PM IST
article-image

After being elected as the new leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah on Thursday met Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to stake claim to form government

Earlier, DK Shivakumar moved a resolution to formally elect Siddaramaiah as the new leader of Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka. All the members of CLP endorse it unanimously.

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting was held at the party office in Bengaluru on Thursday. The CLP approved the name of Siddaramaiah as the CLP leader.

Siddaramaiah, D.K. Shivakumar arrive in Bengaluru

Karnataka's Chief Minister-designate Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister-designate D.K. Shivakumar arrived in Bengaluru on Thursday evening to a rousing welcome by their supporters.

Thousands of Congress workers and supporters extended a warm welcome to both the leaders on their arrival from Delhi. The vehicles of both the leaders were showered with flowers. Various cultural troupes performed on the occasion on the roadside while enthusiastic workers burst firecrackers.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar arrived together in a special flight from Delhi but travelled, in separate vehicles, to the Congress headquarters to attend the legislature party meeting.

Siddaramaiah, driven by Hebbal constituency MLA Bhyrathi Suresh, waved at the workers as they showered his vehicle with flowers. The crowd also cheered Shivakumar as he waved at them. Throughout the stretch from HAL to the KPCC headquarters, the party workers stood on either side of the road and celebrated the occasion.

Thousands of workers had also gathered near the party headquarters to welcome their leaders.

article-image
