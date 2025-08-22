Lucknow: MLA Neeraj Bora Assures Fishermen Of Protection As Gomti River Fishing Auction Is Put On Hold

The proposed auction of fishing rights in stretches of the Gomti River within Lucknow limits was put on hold following the intervention of Lucknow (North) MLA Dr. Neeraj Bora. |

Fishing Rights Auction in Gomti River Sparks Fishermen Protests

The Fisheries Department had scheduled an auction on Friday for fishing rights from Khadra Pakka Pul to IIM bridge, Raitha to Saroura, and Jamkhanwa to Sultanpur for a period of one year. However, the plan triggered protests from local fishermen, who feared losing their traditional livelihood.

Hundreds of fishermen gathered at Dr. Bora’s residence, where multiple rounds of talks were held between their representatives and Fisheries Department officials. Following the discussions, the department, in consultation with the district magistrate, decided to defer the auction until further orders.

Dr. Bora assured the fishermen that their concerns would be addressed. “I have listened to the representatives of the fishing community and spoken with the officials. The interests of Lucknow’s fishermen will be fully protected,” he said.

Fishermen Warn of Crisis Over Gomti Auction

Fishermen leaders Manohar and Manna warned that thousands of families dependent on the river faced a severe livelihood crisis if the auction went ahead. “We urged the MLA to intervene, and we are hopeful of a positive outcome,” they said.

The meeting was also attended by Fisheries Department Deputy Director Dr. Srishti Yadav and Nodal Officer Pradeep Shukla.