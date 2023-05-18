Several CMs, 11 Opposition leaders to attend Siddaramaiah's swearing-in on May 20

Karnataka: Warring Congress leaders truce, Siddaramaiah to be CM, DK Shivakumar to be Deputy; oath on May 20 | Twitter

Leaders of several "like-minded" opposition parties are likely to attend the swearing in ceremony of Karnataka chief minister-designate Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday in Bengaluru.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has extended the invitation to several chief ministers and party leaders and personally invited them to the event.

Kharge sent an invitation to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and he is likely to attend the swearing in.

MK Stalin among several CMs invited

Kharge has also invited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. Invitations have also been sent to National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah.

Kharge also personally called up CPI general secretary D Raja and he has confirmed his participation at the swearing in.

Nitish Kumar confirms attendance, Didi to give it a skip

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will attend the swearing-in of Congress government in Karnataka, JD(U) spokesperson Rajib Ranjan said.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has also recieved an invitation but she won't be attending the event.

The Congress president and Karnataka chief minister-designate Siddaramaiah called up Stalin over phone on Thursday and invited him to participate in the swearing in ceremony on May 20, an official release in Chennai said.

'Congress inviting like-minded party leaders'

AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said, "We are inviting the like-minded party leaders to be the part of swearing in ceremony."

Asked how many parties are being invited, he said, "We are definitely inviting like-minded parties" and said the details are being worked out.

Besides, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will also be invited and they will also be present.