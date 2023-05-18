Stronger together: Congress confirms Siddaramaiah-DKS leadership in Karnataka

Congress on Thursday declared veteran party leader Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister of Karnataka and state unit chief DK Shivakumar his only deputy.

The party tweeted an image of the duo along with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and wrote "Strong together" while announcing the much-awaited from the Karnataka elections. The picture shows all three of them smiling and raising their hands together.

"Work as a family..."

Chief Minister designate of Karnataka Siddaramaiah said Thursday that they will remain united to protect the interests of the people. "Our hands will remain united to protect the interests of Kannada people... and we will work as a family," said Siddaramaiah.

"In the larger interest of the party...why not," said DK Shivakumar to a television news channel when asked about taking up the position. Earlier the leader had expressed his want to become the CM or continue being an MLA.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi, General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal along with Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala thanked the people of Karnataka for the "spectacular victory in favour of Congress".

"This election was clearly between the poor versus rich in Karnataka. Entire poor people and middle class people stood with Congress. Our leadership, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others worked very hard to make this victory happen," he said.

Venugopal said, "Kharge had serious consultation with senior leaders and one to one discussion with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar and we all were part of the discussion and he took views of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Finally, Kharge took a decision on the Karnataka CM issue."

"He (Congress president Kharge) decided to make Siddaramaiah as the CM of Karnataka. Siddaramaiah will be the CM of Karnataka. D.K. Shivakumar will be the only one Deputy CM of Karnataka and he will continue as KPCC president till Parliament elections are over," he announced.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place on May 20.

(With agency inputs)