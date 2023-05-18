'Not fully happy,' DK Shivakumar's brother reacts to Congress naming Siddaramaiah as new Karnataka CM

DK Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh posing happily after Congress won Karnataka Assembly Polls | Twitter

The thick mystery surounding new Karnataka Chief Minister finally ended on May 18 with Congress naming Siddaramaiah as the new CM. Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar will be the Deputy CM. While Siddaramaiah camp is revelling, those backing the strongman of Congress, are a little unhappy since they longed to see him as the CM.

Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh speaking to news agency ANI said that he is not "fully happy" with the decision but have accepted it in "interest of Karnataka".

The Congress MP said, "I am not fully happy but in the interest of Karnataka we wanted to fulfil our commitment...That is why DK Shivakumar had to accept. In future we will see, there is a long way to go. ...I wish it (CM post for DK Shivakumar) but it didn't happen, we will wait and see."

DK Shivakumar speaks

Earlier in the day, DK Shivakumar speaking to India Today echoed similar sentiments. When he was questioned about his outlook on party's decision, he said, "In the larger interest of the party…why not."

Siddaramaiah to CM, DK Shivakumar to be Deputy CM

Congress swept Karnataka with a whopping 136 seats in the recently held Assembly elections. Following that, tension had gripped state unit of Congress as they deliberated over who to pick as the new CM with two heavyweights--Siddaramaiah and DKS--in the fray and neither of them budging from their demand.

In the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the party announced that the two will share the term and Siddaramaiah will take oath as the new CM on May 20. DK Shivakumar will be the Deputy CM.

Media reports stated that the truce between two was harboured by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.