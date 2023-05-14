DK Shivakumar denies differences with Siddaramaiah over CM post: 'Have sacrificed for party many times...'

DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress chief, on Sunday dismissed any differences with party colleague and former CM Siddaramaiah, who is also a leading contender for the position of chief minister.

Many times have sacrificed for party: Shivakumar

“Some people say that I have differences with Siddaramaiah but I want to clear that there is no difference between us. Many times I have sacrificed for the party and stood with Siddaramaiah ji. I have given cooperation to Siddaramaiah”, DK Shivakumar told reporters.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following the Congress party's triumph in the state, the competition for the position of Karnataka chief minister has intensified. In anticipation of the Congress Legislative Party gathering this evening, followers of both leaders have initiated a poster war.

Congress appoints supervisors for Karnataka CM race

To supervise the election of the leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP), the Congress has designated Sushil Kumar Shinde, Jitendra Singh, and Deepak Babaria as observers.

The Congress party reclaimed power in Karnataka on Saturday, defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party in its only stronghold in the southern region. Securing 135 of the 224 seats with a vote share of 42.88%, the grand old party exceeded the majority threshold of 113.

Biggest Congress victory in K'taka in three decades

The Congress party's triumph in the state of Karnataka is its most significant achievement since 1999 when it secured 132 seats. In the previous 2018 elections, the party had won 80 seats and garnered a vote share of 38%.

The Congress managed to sweep the Old Mysuru, Mumbai Karnataka, Hyderabad Karnataka, and Central Karnataka regions, whereas the BJP was only able to maintain its hold on the Coastal Karnataka region, with a mixed outcome in Bengaluru.

This victory in Karnataka provides a boost for the Congress party ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh later this year.