 BJP’s Amit Malviya Alleges Kota Neelima, Wife Of Congress Leader Pawan Khera, Holds Two Active Voter ID Cards
HomeIndiaBJP’s Amit Malviya Alleges Kota Neelima, Wife Of Congress Leader Pawan Khera, Holds Two Active Voter ID Cards

Malviya also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for maintaining "an equivocal silence on the shocking revelation that his close aide holds two EPIC cards."

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 11:37 AM IST
article-image
BJP leader Amit Malviya (L) & Congress leader Pawan Khera (R) | File Pic

New Delhi: BJP leader Amit Malviya on Wednesday said that Kota Neelima, wife of Congress leader Pawan Khera, holds two active Electors Photo Identification Cards (EPICs)-- one registered in Khairatabad and another in New Delhi.

"Kota Neelima, another Congress leader, candidate from the Khairatabad (60) Assembly segment in Telangana, and wife of Pawan Khera, also holds two active EPICs -- one registered in Khairatabad and another in New Delhi," Amit Malviya said in a post on X.

Yesterday, he accused Pawan Khera of possessing two active voter identity cards registered in separate constituencies of the national capital, Delhi.

Malviya also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for maintaining "an equivocal silence on the shocking revelation that his close aide holds two EPIC cards."

Union HM Amit Shah Felicitates CRPF, Chhattisgarh Police, DRG And CoBRA Jawans For Success Of...
"Rahul Gandhi held a press conference and, without adequate due diligence, targeted and tarnished honest voters -- even putting them at risk by revealing their identities without consent. He doxxed young, upwardly mobile professionals and poor daily wagers who had moved cities in search of better opportunities," Malviya said.

"Yet, he has maintained an equivocal silence on the shocking revelation that his close aide holds two EPIC cards. Is he the only one? Apparently not," he added.

The BJP leader alleged that it is now quite obvious that Congress leaders hold multiple EPIC numbers and are registered voters in more than one place.

"This is no coincidence. Those indulging in Vote Chori are the very ones maligning common citizens for exercising their democratic rights and weakening our institutions," he said.

Chhattisgarh: 3 Dead, 22 Injured As Speeding Car Hits Ganesh Procession In Jashpur – Video
Malviya alleged that the "rot" isn't limited to Pawan Khera and family.

"It goes back to the top -- when Sonia Gandhi, an Italian, managed to get her name included in the voter list in 1980. No wonder Congress and the INDI Alliance go out on a limb to defend illegal migrants and non-Indians while castigating our own people. This is not about defending democracy. It is about defending their vote bank -- which should not be on the Indian voter list at all," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi cannot extricate himself from these acts of criminality within his own ranks, particularly involving people aspiring for public office and members of his inner coterie. He must speak, and the Election Commission must investigate," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

