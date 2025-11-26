 AP CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Meeting With EaseMyTrip Co-Founder Raises Eyebrows
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAP CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Meeting With EaseMyTrip Co-Founder Raises Eyebrows

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Meeting With EaseMyTrip Co-Founder Raises Eyebrows

Pitti, whose residence and company premises were searched across multiple cities in April 2025, was under the scanner for alleged financial links between entities tied to him and the illegal betting network. ED sleuth had conducted raids at several locations in cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Indore, Jaipur, Chennai, and Sambalpur (Odisha).

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 02:47 PM IST
article-image
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s meeting with EaseMyTrip co-founder Rikant Pitti. | X @rikantpitti

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s meeting with EaseMyTrip co-founder Rikant Pitti at the recent Andhra Pradesh Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam has sparked criticism, coming months after his brother Nishant Pitti was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Mahadev online betting app money-laundering case.

Pitti, whose residence and company premises were searched across multiple cities in April 2025, was under the scanner for alleged financial links between entities tied to him and the illegal betting network. ED sleuth had conducted raids at several locations in cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Indore, Jaipur, Chennai, and Sambalpur (Odisha).

The ED suspected that a portion of the “proceeds of crime” from the app may have been routed to firms associated with him.

Despite the ongoing scrutiny, EaseMyTrip co-founder RikantPitti publicly shared details of his interactions with Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and state ministers. In a post on X on November 17, he praised Naidu’s tourism vision and revealed discussions on cultural and coastal tourism, electric buses, homestays, and entrepreneurship. He even urged entrepreneurs in travel and mobility sectors to reach out for collaborations.

FPJ Shorts
'60 Million Homeless Dogs In India & No Shelters': PETA India Reacts To Maharashtra Cabinet's Stray Dogs Removal Order After SC's Directive, Calls It 'Recipe For Cruelty & Chaos'
'60 Million Homeless Dogs In India & No Shelters': PETA India Reacts To Maharashtra Cabinet's Stray Dogs Removal Order After SC's Directive, Calls It 'Recipe For Cruelty & Chaos'
T-Series' Hanuman Chalisa Surpasses 5 Billion Views: A Historic Milestone In Indian Music; Here's To Know Everything
T-Series' Hanuman Chalisa Surpasses 5 Billion Views: A Historic Milestone In Indian Music; Here's To Know Everything
Hong Kong Fire Videos: Massive Blaze Rips Through 35-Storey Buildings; At Least 4 Dead, Dozens Fear Trapped
Hong Kong Fire Videos: Massive Blaze Rips Through 35-Storey Buildings; At Least 4 Dead, Dozens Fear Trapped
Laser Power & Infra Bags New Orders Worth ₹836 Crore From NTPC, Kanpur Electric Supply Company, & Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam For Utility Projects
Laser Power & Infra Bags New Orders Worth ₹836 Crore From NTPC, Kanpur Electric Supply Company, & Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam For Utility Projects

Political observers say the optics of Chandrababu Naidu engaging with a business figure embroiled in a money-laundering probe are questionable, especially at a summit meant to showcase Andhra Pradesh as a clean, corruption-free and investor-friendly destination.

Read Also
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu Approves The Sculpting Of Andhra Pradesh Logistics Infrastructure,...
article-image

The timing of Rikant Pitti has raised further concerns as Google simultaneously announced a $15-billion investment to set up a gigawatt-scale AI hub in Visakhapatnam—its largest outside the US. Critics argue that courting a controversial businessman at such a high-profile forum undercuts the state’s efforts to portray regulatory integrity.

Adding to the controversy is the dramatic collapse of EaseMyTrip’s parent company, Easy Trip Planners Ltd. Its shares have plunged more than 92% since November 2022, falling from over Rs 100 to just Rs 7, intensifying questions over the firm’s financial credibility.

Beleaguered Nishant Pitti, one of the top promoters of Easy Trip Planners, in September this year divested a 14 per cent stake in the company for Rs 920 crore through open market transactions.

According to the bulk deal data available on the NSE, Nishant Pitti sold 24,65,49,833 shares, amounting to a 14 per cent stake in Easy Trip Planners.The shares were offloaded in the price range of Rs 37.22-38.28 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 920.06 crore, reported news agency PTI.

Read Also
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Inaugurates Five Industrial Units In Sri City, Signing...
article-image

Opposition leaders have accused the Naidu government of “poor judgment” and “mixed messaging,” arguing that the state should avoid legitimising figures under active central investigation. The Chief Minister’s Office has not yet responded to the criticism.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'60 Million Homeless Dogs In India & No Shelters': PETA India Reacts To Maharashtra Cabinet's Stray...

'60 Million Homeless Dogs In India & No Shelters': PETA India Reacts To Maharashtra Cabinet's Stray...

T-Series' Hanuman Chalisa Surpasses 5 Billion Views: A Historic Milestone In Indian Music; Here's To...

T-Series' Hanuman Chalisa Surpasses 5 Billion Views: A Historic Milestone In Indian Music; Here's To...

Deepti Chaurasia, Pan Masala Tycoon Kamal Kishor’s Daughter-In-Law, Dies By Suicide At Delhi Home:...

Deepti Chaurasia, Pan Masala Tycoon Kamal Kishor’s Daughter-In-Law, Dies By Suicide At Delhi Home:...

'Please Wait...': Rahul Gandhi's WhatsApp Message To DK Shivakumar Amid Karnataka Power Tussle

'Please Wait...': Rahul Gandhi's WhatsApp Message To DK Shivakumar Amid Karnataka Power Tussle

Operation Sindoor: 19 CISF Personnel Honoured For Saving 250 Civilians During Pakistan's Shelling...

Operation Sindoor: 19 CISF Personnel Honoured For Saving 250 Civilians During Pakistan's Shelling...