Watch: DK Shivakumar breaks down after victory, says 'Remember Sonia Gandhi came to meet me in Tihar jail, had promised I will deliver Karnataka'

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Chief and senior leader DK Shivakumar become emotional and broke into tears while interacting with reporters on Saturday as Congress party surged towards victory in Karnataka assembly polls. Teary-eyed Shivakumar remembered meeting then party chief Sonia Gandhi when he was lodged in the Tihar jail for 50 days by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case and recalled that he had promised her that he'll win Karnataka polls for the party.

"I want to thank all my leaders. They have worked hard. People have reposed their faith in us," an emotional Shivakumar told reporters.

Shivakumar gave credit to party cadre and all leaders for 'victory.'

"I can't forget Sonia Gandhi visiting me in Tihar jail after the BJP people jailed me," Shivakumar recalled.

Shivakumar said he told the Gandhi family and AICC chief Kharge that he will deliver Karnataka.

"The Congress office is our temple. We will decide our next step at the Congress office," said Shivakumar, who is also a contender for the CM post.

"I thank all leaders in my state including Siddaramaiah," the KPCC chief said.

Congress snatches Karnataka from BJP

Amidst strict security measures, the vote counting process commenced at 8 am today.

Following the conclusion of the voting on May 10, exit polls indicated a fractured assembly with some projecting the Congress party to come back to power with a majority. The majority of the exit polls predicted that the BJP would not reach the halfway mark of 113 seats.

The early trends on Saturday, however, showed the Congress party winning with a clear majority over the BJP and snatching one more state ruled by the saffron party after Himachal Pradesh.

