Karnataka Election Results: Congress strongman DK Shivakumar leads in Kanakapura

DK Shivakumar | ANI

The counting of votes for Karnataka Assembly began today at 8 am across 36 centres in the state. The counting of postal ballots commenced first and according to TV reports, Congress strongman DK Shivakumar is leading in postal ballots.

Shivakumar contested the elections from Kanakapura constituency and he was pitted against BJP's R Ashoka who is a minister in outgoing Karnataka cabinet.

Congress leads in 3 constituencies

The grand old party presently is leading in three constituencies apart from Kanakapura. Congress is leading in Mangalore, Puttur and Bantwal constituencies.

Counting begins

After a high-decibel campaign during which all three key players in the fray -- the incumbent BJP, the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) -- went at each other and pulled out stops and heavyweight campaigners to woo voters, the verdict in the battle for the Karnataka Assembly now rests with the people's court.

The counting of votes started at 8 am across 36 designated centres in the southern state.

While the campaign saw the BJP and the Congress trading fire over the promise in the latter's manifesto to proscribe the Bajrang Dal, polling went off peacefully on May 10, with the eventual turnout recorded at a robust 73.29 per cent.

A party needs to win 113 seats to reach the majority mark and stake a claim to forming the government in Karnataka.