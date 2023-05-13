 Karnataka Election Results: Congress strongman DK Shivakumar leads in Kanakapura
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka Election Results: Congress strongman DK Shivakumar leads in Kanakapura

Karnataka Election Results: Congress strongman DK Shivakumar leads in Kanakapura

Shivakumar contested the elections from Kanakapura constituency and he was pitted against BJP's R Ashoka who is a minister in outgoing Karnataka cabinet.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 08:31 AM IST
article-image
DK Shivakumar | ANI

The counting of votes for Karnataka Assembly began today at 8 am across 36 centres in the state. The counting of postal ballots commenced first and according to TV reports, Congress strongman DK Shivakumar is leading in postal ballots.

Shivakumar contested the elections from Kanakapura constituency and he was pitted against BJP's R Ashoka who is a minister in outgoing Karnataka cabinet.

Congress leads in 3 constituencies

The grand old party presently is leading in three constituencies apart from Kanakapura. Congress is leading in Mangalore, Puttur and Bantwal constituencies.

Read Also
Karnataka VIP seats Results LIVE: CM Bommai leading in Shiggaon, Priyank Kharge takes lead in...
article-image

Counting begins

After a high-decibel campaign during which all three key players in the fray -- the incumbent BJP, the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) -- went at each other and pulled out stops and heavyweight campaigners to woo voters, the verdict in the battle for the Karnataka Assembly now rests with the people's court.

The counting of votes started at 8 am across 36 designated centres in the southern state.

Read Also
Karnataka Election Results LIVE: Congress gets closer to magic figure in first hour of counting;...
article-image

While the campaign saw the BJP and the Congress trading fire over the promise in the latter's manifesto to proscribe the Bajrang Dal, polling went off peacefully on May 10, with the eventual turnout recorded at a robust 73.29 per cent.

A party needs to win 113 seats to reach the majority mark and stake a claim to forming the government in Karnataka.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka VIP seats Results LIVE: CM Bommai trails in Shiggaon, Priyank Kharge takes lead in...

Karnataka VIP seats Results LIVE: CM Bommai trails in Shiggaon, Priyank Kharge takes lead in...

Karnataka Election Results LIVE: Congress gets closer to magic figure in first hour of counting;...

Karnataka Election Results LIVE: Congress gets closer to magic figure in first hour of counting;...

Karnataka Elections Result: CM Bommai takes lead in Shiggaon; turncoat Shettar takes lead in Huballi...

Karnataka Elections Result: CM Bommai takes lead in Shiggaon; turncoat Shettar takes lead in Huballi...

Karnataka Election Results: Siddaramaiah leads in Varuna; JD(S) Kumaraswamy in Channapatna

Karnataka Election Results: Siddaramaiah leads in Varuna; JD(S) Kumaraswamy in Channapatna

Karnataka Election Results: Congress strongman DK Shivakumar leads in Kanakapura

Karnataka Election Results: Congress strongman DK Shivakumar leads in Kanakapura