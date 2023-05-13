Karnataka Election Results LIVE: Counting of votes begins, close fight between BJP & Congress

The key constituencies to watch out for

Key constituencies to look out for on the result day are: Varuna, Kanakapura, Shiggaon, Hubli-Darwad, Channapatna, Shikaripura, Chittapur, Ramanagara, and Chikmagalur.

The results in these seats could well sway the eventual outcome of the Assembly polls. Also, the Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities, accounting for 17 and 11 per cent of the state's population, will also play a key role in deciding the eventual poll outcome.