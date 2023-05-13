Karnataka Election Results LIVE: Counting of votes begins, close fight between BJP & Congress

13 May 2023 08:22 AM IST
A party or a coalition requires minimum 113 seats to secure a majority in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly. Most exit polls have predicted an edge for the Congress in a tight fight with the BJP. Several pollsters are predicted a hung Assembly. All eyes on HD Kumaraswamy’s JD(S) who may play a kingmaker.
Count of votes is being carried out across 36 centres across Karnataka. A clear picture of the result is likely to emerge by noon.
Karnataka Election Results LEADS/TRENDS at 8:10 am: BJP 26, Cong 20, JDS+ 3, OTHERS 1
Congress heavyweight DK Shivakumar leads in postal votes
The key constituencies to watch out for
Key constituencies to look out for on the result day are: Varuna, Kanakapura, Shiggaon, Hubli-Darwad, Channapatna, Shikaripura, Chittapur, Ramanagara, and Chikmagalur.
The results in these seats could well sway the eventual outcome of the Assembly polls. Also, the Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities, accounting for 17 and 11 per cent of the state's population, will also play a key role in deciding the eventual poll outcome.
Secure strong room established at Bengaluru's Mount Carmel College being opened ahead of counting of votes in Karnataka Assembly elections
Celebration begins at the Congress office in Delhi ahead of the counting of votes for the 224 seats in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections held on May 10.
The counting of votes began at 8 am across 36 designated centres in the southern state, the Election Commission informed. A party needs to win 113 seats to reach the majority mark and stake a claim to forming the government in Karnataka.
The counting of votes for the aggressively contested Karnataka assembly elections 2023 will be held today, three days after the voting concluded to elect the 224 members of the state Assembly.
