 Karnataka Poll VIP seats LIVE: State Congress chief DK Shivakumar leads in postal votes as counting commences
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka Poll VIP seats LIVE: State Congress chief DK Shivakumar leads in postal votes as counting commences
Live Updates

Karnataka Poll VIP seats LIVE: State Congress chief DK Shivakumar leads in postal votes as counting commences

Results for all 224 seats of the Karnataka assembly elections are to be announced today. The BJP, striving to regain power in the state, while Congress and JD(S) are also preparing to form the government. With VIP constituencies contested by prominent political leaders, who have fielded their family members as candidates, The significance of these seats will be noteworthy in Karnataka politics.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 08:17 AM IST
article-image
13 May 2023 08:17 AM IST

Karnataka Congress chief  DK Shivakumar leads in postal votes

13 May 2023 08:17 AM IST

Counting of votes begins in all 224 Karnataka Assembly constituencies. Visuals show a counting centre in Mangaluru.

13 May 2023 08:17 AM IST

Pulakeshinagar, Dist- Bengaluru Urban: In 2018, Akhand Srinivasa Murthy of Congress won with 97,574 votes, and JDS's candidate SB Prasanna Kumar managed 15,948 votes, resulting in a huge margin of 81,626 votes.

13 May 2023 08:17 AM IST

Kanakapura, Dist- Ramanagara: Congress State President DK Shivakumar, who has won this seat seven times, is contesting. In 2018, he won with 127,552 votes. JDS candidate Narayan Gowda secured 47,643 votes.

13 May 2023 08:17 AM IST

Thirthahalli, Dist- Shimoga: Home Minister Araga Gyanendra is contesting for BJP, and Congress has fielded Kimmane Ratnakar. Araga Gyanendra won the seat in 2018 with 67,527 votes.

13 May 2023 08:17 AM IST

Chittapur, Dist- Kalaburgi: Priyank Kharge, son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, is up against BJP's Manikanta Rathod. Priyank won the seat in 2018 with 69,700 votes.

13 May 2023 08:17 AM IST

Hubballi-Dharwad Central, Dist- Dharwad: Former CM Jagadish Shettar, now on Congress ticket, is the candidate to watch. He won the seat in the last four elections. BJP has fielded Mahesh Tenginakai, and JDS's candidate is Siddalingeshwar Gowda Mahanta Wodeyar.

13 May 2023 08:17 AM IST

Varuna, Dist- Mysore: Congress veteran Siddaramaiah, who won this seat in 2018, has fielded himself this time. Minister V. Somanna of BJP is his opponent. Siddaramaiah's son Yatindra had won this seat in 2018 with 96,435 votes.

13 May 2023 07:29 AM IST

Shiggaon, Dist- Haveri: Current Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of BJP is contesting against Congress candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan. Bommai won the seat in 2018 with 83,868 votes, while Khan secured 37,819 votes.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Election Results LIVE: Counting of votes begins, close fight between BJP & Congress

Karnataka Election Results LIVE: Counting of votes begins, close fight between BJP & Congress

Karnataka Poll VIP seats LIVE: State Congress chief DK Shivakumar leads in postal votes as counting...

Karnataka Poll VIP seats LIVE: State Congress chief DK Shivakumar leads in postal votes as counting...

Karnataka Assembly Results to be announced today; all parties gear up for high-voltage drama

Karnataka Assembly Results to be announced today; all parties gear up for high-voltage drama

Karnataka Election Results: Counting across 36 centres to decide fate of 2,615 candidates

Karnataka Election Results: Counting across 36 centres to decide fate of 2,615 candidates

Rajasthan: Congress keeping eye on Sachin Pilot’s 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra'

Rajasthan: Congress keeping eye on Sachin Pilot’s 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra'