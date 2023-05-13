Karnataka Poll VIP seats LIVE: State Congress chief DK Shivakumar leads in postal votes as counting commences

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar leads in postal votes

Counting of votes begins in all 224 Karnataka Assembly constituencies. Visuals show a counting centre in Mangaluru. #WATCH | Counting of votes begins in all 224 Karnataka Assembly constituencies. Visuals of a counting centre in Mangaluru.#KarnatakaPolls pic.twitter.com/MEPrvGDRbh — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

Pulakeshinagar, Dist- Bengaluru Urban: In 2018, Akhand Srinivasa Murthy of Congress won with 97,574 votes, and JDS's candidate SB Prasanna Kumar managed 15,948 votes, resulting in a huge margin of 81,626 votes.

Kanakapura, Dist- Ramanagara: Congress State President DK Shivakumar, who has won this seat seven times, is contesting. In 2018, he won with 127,552 votes. JDS candidate Narayan Gowda secured 47,643 votes.

Thirthahalli, Dist- Shimoga: Home Minister Araga Gyanendra is contesting for BJP, and Congress has fielded Kimmane Ratnakar. Araga Gyanendra won the seat in 2018 with 67,527 votes.

Chittapur, Dist- Kalaburgi: Priyank Kharge, son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, is up against BJP's Manikanta Rathod. Priyank won the seat in 2018 with 69,700 votes.

Hubballi-Dharwad Central, Dist- Dharwad: Former CM Jagadish Shettar, now on Congress ticket, is the candidate to watch. He won the seat in the last four elections. BJP has fielded Mahesh Tenginakai, and JDS's candidate is Siddalingeshwar Gowda Mahanta Wodeyar.

Varuna, Dist- Mysore: Congress veteran Siddaramaiah, who won this seat in 2018, has fielded himself this time. Minister V. Somanna of BJP is his opponent. Siddaramaiah's son Yatindra had won this seat in 2018 with 96,435 votes.