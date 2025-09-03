Flood Victim Or AAP Worker? Netizens Question Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Over Viral Photo Of His Meeting With Affected Residents | X/@Gagan4344

Ferozpur: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who broke down in tears on Tuesday, September 2, after meeting a flood-affected woman in Ferozepur, is now facing questions on social media over the identity of the woman.

Photographs of the emotional exchange have gone viral, with several users claiming that the woman is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker. Some have also questioned her appearance and attire, suggesting she does not resemble someone from a flood-impacted or economically vulnerable background.

During his visit to flood-hit areas in Ferozepur, Mann met Manjit Kaur, a resident of Basti Ram Lal, who narrated her ordeal. The chief minister was visibly moved by her account, consoling her while asking residents to keep trust in the administration. He did not make any immediate announcements but assured that all possible support would be extended.

However, The Free Press journal could not independently verify the identity of the woman in the second picture, claimed to be "posing as a flood victim."

Flood Wreckage Across Punjab

The incident took place against the backdrop of one of the worst floods Punjab has seen since 1988. According to official data, over 3.5 lakh people have been affected, and 30 lives have been lost. All 23 districts have now been declared flood-affected, with 1,400 villages impacted. Pathankot has reported the highest number of deaths, at six.

Relief and rescue operations are underway with support from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army, the Border Security Force (BSF), police and district authorities. Nearly 20,000 people have been evacuated from inundated areas.

Meanwhile, all IPS officers in Punjab have pledged to contribute one day's salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, while the Haryana government has extended financial assistance of Rs 5 crore to Punjab.

Centre Urged to Revise Relief Norms

Touring the affected areas in an Army boat, Mann criticised the current compensation guidelines under the Ministry of Home Affairs, calling them “grossly inadequate” to address the extent of loss suffered by farmers, livestock owners and low-income families. He demanded an upward revision of the disaster relief norms and reiterated his call for the release of Punjab’s pending Rs 60,000 crore from the Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Mann on Monday, assuring full support from the Centre following his return from China.