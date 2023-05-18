Congress 'troubleshooter' DK Shivakumar agrees to become Karnataka's Deputy CM for greater good

DK Shivakumar | PTI

In a move aimed at strengthening the Congress party's position in Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress chief, has agreed to assume the role of deputy chief minister. The decision comes as the Congress grappled with the task of appointing a chief minister following its victory in the assembly elections.

Shivakumar's Decision in the Interest of the Party

Speaking about his decision, DK Shivakumar emphasized his commitment to the Congress party and the larger interests at hand. Recognizing the forthcoming parliamentary elections, he acknowledged the responsibility to deliver on the party's commitments to the people, stated a Hindustan Times report.

Team Congress is committed to usher progress, welfare and social justice for the people of Karnataka.



We will implement the 5 guarantees promised to 6.5 Cr Kannadigas. pic.twitter.com/6sycng00Bu — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 18, 2023

Despite some reservations, Shivakumar expressed his willingness to accept the formula proposed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president and the Gandhi family, signaling his dedication to the party's cause.

Sibling Support and Future Prospects

DK Suresh, Shivakumar's brother, voiced his support for the decision, citing the importance of fulfilling commitments made to the state of Karnataka. While he admitted his hopes for Shivakumar to assume the role of chief minister were not realized this time, he remained optimistic about future opportunities. Suresh conveyed his willingness to wait and see how things unfold, indicating that the party's long-term goals remained a priority.

Shivakumar's Reputation as a Troubleshooter

Renowned as a Vokkaliga leader and considered a troubleshooter within the Congress party, Shivakumar stood firm during negotiations with the party high command.

The party leadership was cautious, aiming to strike a delicate balance of power between two prominent figures, including Siddaramaiah, who was ultimately appointed as the chief minister.

Shivakumar's acceptance of the deputy chief minister's position indicates his commitment to party unity and his ability to navigate complex political situations.

Official Confirmation Pending

Earlier reports had suggested that Shivakumar had been offered the position of deputy chief minister, along with six portfolios. However, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala urged party members to refrain from making official statements until confirmation from the party leadership was received. While Shivakumar's acceptance has been widely reported, an official announcement is still awaited.

