Expelled SP MLA Pooja Pal Launches Scathing Attack On Party Leadership, Fears For Life

Pooja Pal | ANI

Expelled Samajwadi Party MLA Pooja Pal has launched a fierce attack on the party leadership, accusing it of treating Muslims as "first-class citizens" whilst relegating backward classes and Dalits to second-class status.

Pal posted an open letter addressed to SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav on social media platform X on Friday, making serious allegations about the party's internal dynamics and expressing fears for her personal safety.

In a dramatic statement, she wrote, "If I am murdered, Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav should be held responsible."

Pal was expelled from the Samajwadi Party following her praise of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a recent legislative assembly session, a move that sparked controversy within party ranks.

In her letter, Pal alleged that the SP prioritises Muslims regardless of their criminal background, stating, "No matter how big criminals Muslims are, giving them respect and power is the party's priority."

She accused the party of systematic discrimination, claiming that "backward classes and Dalits are second-class citizens in SP."

Taking aim at Akhilesh Yadav personally, Pal highlighted what she termed double standards, referencing her expulsion for allegedly voting for a BJP Rajya Sabha candidate.

"If you expelled me for voting for a BJP Rajya Sabha candidate, then after this action, you also voted for a BJP candidate in the Constitutional Club Delhi elections," she wrote.

She further accused Yadav of arrogance, stating: "It is your arrogance that you see sin in a backward caste daughter, but when your wife commits the same sin by voting for BJP, it seems right."

In the most concerning part of her letter, Pal claimed she has been receiving threats on internet media and expressed fear that she might be killed like her husband.

"It is possible that like my husband, I too might be murdered," she wrote, though she did not elaborate on the circumstances of her husband's death.