‘See You In Our Second Innings’: Dream11 Shuts Down All Paid Contests After Promotion & Regulation Of Online Gaming Bill Gets Passed In Parliament

Hours after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025, Dream11 announced it had stopped all paid contests and pivoted its app entirely to a free-to-play online social game.

In a statement posted on X with the caption, "See you in our second innings," Dream11 said: “This morning, we stopped all paid contests on Dream11 and pivoted entirely to a free-to-play online social game.”

Reflecting on its 18-year journey, the company stated: “When we started this journey 18 years ago as a Sports Tech company, we were not even 1% the size of the US Fantasy Sports industry. Dream11’s Fantasy Sports product was our way to 'Make Sports Better' for all of India. With this passion, belief, and the spirit of 'Made in India, for India, by Indians', we became the largest fantasy sports platform in the world.”

The statement further read, “We have always been, and will always be, a law-abiding company, and have conducted our business in full compliance with the law. While we believe that progressive regulations would have been the right way forward, we respect the law and will fully comply with the Promotion & Regulation of Online Gaming Law, 2025.”

Confirming that its other businesses continue to operate, the company said, “We are fortunate to have a portfolio of amazing Sports Tech businesses including FanCode, DreamSetGo, and Dream Game Studios, along with our Dream Sports Foundation.”

The company added that these ventures would contribute to strengthening Prime Minister Modi’s ambition. “These will continue to power our vision to 'Make Sports Better' and support our Hon’ble Prime Minister’s ambition of making India a global sporting superpower.”

Similarly, My 11Cirle also posted an offical statement in the matter. "At Games24x7, we have always and will continue to be fully respectful of and compliant with the laws of the nation."

"Following the passage of 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025', we are suspending all gaming services that involve real money on My11Circle with immediate effect." the statement read.

Ensuring its users that the withdrawal process will be seamless, the company said, "Our players are at the heart of everything we do. All players will be able to seamlessly withdraw any balance from their wallets and we will make sure the process is smooth and hassle-free."