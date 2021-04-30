'Fierce lady who is inspiration to many': Twitter mourns demise of Shooter Dadi Chandro Tomar

Legendary sharpshooter Chandro Tomar popularly known as 'Shooter Dadi', hailing from the Baghpat village in Uttar Pradesh, passed away on Friday after battling COVID-19 at the age of 89.

Tomar had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 26 and faced difficulty in breathing. Hence, she was admitted to a Meerut hospital where she breathed her last today.