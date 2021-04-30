'Fierce lady who is inspiration to many': Twitter mourns demise of Shooter Dadi Chandro Tomar

Legendary sharpshooter Chandro Tomar popularly known as 'Shooter Dadi', hailing from the Baghpat village in Uttar Pradesh, passed away on Friday after battling COVID-19 at the age of 89.
Tomar had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 26 and faced difficulty in breathing. Hence, she was admitted to a Meerut hospital where she breathed her last today.
Tomar was already 60-plus when she picked up the gun for the first time but she went on to win many national competitions. Inspired by her, Bollywood even made a movie on her named 'Saand ki Aankh'.
The news of the demise of such a legendary figure has shocked and upset the entire nation.
Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri wrote on Twitter, "An epitome of gender equality & champion of women’s rights Smt Chandro Tomar, known as ‘Shooter Dadi’ by her fans & admirers is no more. The courage with which she challenged patriarchy & took up shooting as a sport will inspire generations to come. Condolences to her family."
Olympic Medalist, Indian shooter Joydeep Karmakar took to Twitter to write, "Unconsolable loss! Our beloved “Shooter Dadi” is no more! Chandro Tomar, the epitome of courage and determination for many ( Sand Ki Ankh fame ) breathed her last fighting Corona. May her undying spirit inspire 1000 of girls to take up sports from the remotest parts!"
Here's how others are reacting to the loss.
