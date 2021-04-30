PM Modi, Amit Shah, other political leaders grieve Attorney General Soli Sorabjee's demise; pay condolences virtually

Former Attorney General (AG) and veteran lawyer Soli Sorabjee passed away on Friday at the age of 91.
Sorabjee had been honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 2002 for his defence of the freedom of expression and the protection of human rights. Sorabjee, born in 1930, enrolled at the bar in 1953. In 1971, Bombay High Court designated him as a senior advocate.
Prime Minister of India Narendra took to Twitter to offer his condolences. He wrote, "Shri Soli Sorabjee was an outstanding lawyer and intellectual. Through law, he was at the forefront of helping the poor and downtrodden. He will be remembered for his noteworthy tenures India’s Attorney General. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers."
Home Minister of India Amit Shah wrote, "Anguished to learn about the passing away of Shri Soli Sorabjee, a noted jurist and former Attorney General of India. Sorabjee was a doyen of the legal fraternity, who will always be remembered for his contribution in the field of constitutional law. My condolences to his family."
Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh wrote, "Deeply pained by the demise of India’s former Attorney General and veteran jurist, Shri Soli Sorabjee. He was an exceptional legal mind and a great scholar of our constitution. His services to the nation will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family."
President of Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar wrote, "Saddened to hear about the demise of former Attorney General, Padma Vibhushan Shri Soli Sorabjee. His long career as a Senior Advocate is an example of commitment to the sovereignty and spirit of the Constitution of India. My heartfelt condolences to his family members."
Here's how other Indian political leaders are reacting to the news of Soli Sorabjee's demise.
With inputs from ANI.
