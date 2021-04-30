PM Modi, Amit Shah, other political leaders grieve Attorney General Soli Sorabjee's demise; pay condolences virtually

Former Attorney General (AG) and veteran lawyer Soli Sorabjee passed away on Friday at the age of 91.

Sorabjee had been honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 2002 for his defence of the freedom of expression and the protection of human rights. Sorabjee, born in 1930, enrolled at the bar in 1953. In 1971, Bombay High Court designated him as a senior advocate.

Prime Minister of India Narendra took to Twitter to offer his condolences. He wrote, "Shri Soli Sorabjee was an outstanding lawyer and intellectual. Through law, he was at the forefront of helping the poor and downtrodden. He will be remembered for his noteworthy tenures India’s Attorney General. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers."