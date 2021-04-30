Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee passes away

Former Attorney General (AG) and veteran lawyer Soli Sorabjee passed away on Friday. He was 91.

Sorabjee had been honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 2002 for his defence of the freedom of expression and the protection of human rights. "The gentle giant Soli Sorabjee passed away this morning.

Always ready to lend a helping hand Soli Sir leaves behind countless admirers & many memories. My condolences to the family in this hour of grief," tweeted Union Minister Smriti Irani while condoling Sorabjee's demise.

Sorabjee, born in 1930, enrolled at the bar in 1953. In 1971, Bombay High Court designated him as senior advocate.