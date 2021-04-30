'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar passes away due to COVID-19

Chandro Tomar popularly knowns as 'Shooter Dadi', passed away on Friday after battling COVID-19. She was 89.

She was admitted to a Meerut hospital on April 26 after she tested positive for COVID19 and faced difficulty in breathing.

The Twitter page of the 89-year-old legendary shooter, hailing from the Baghpat village in Uttar Pradesh, had earlier informed that she the octogenarian had tested positive.

"Dadi Chandro Tomar has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a hospital due to breathing problem. God protect all - Family," a tweet on her page read.

Chandro was already 60-plus when she picked up the gun for the first time but went on to win many national competitions, even inspiring a Bollywood movie on her.