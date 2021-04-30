'Saand Ki Aankh' actors Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu mourn demise of Chandro Tomar aka Shooter Dadi

Chandro was already 60-plus when she picked up the gun for the first time but went on to win many national competitions, even inspiring a Bollywood movie on her.

She was believed to be the oldest woman sharp shooter in the world.

She took part in several competitions along with her sister Prakashi Tomar, also one of the oldest female sharp shooters in the world.

Prakashi also featured in the movie inspired by their lives, during which they broke all kinds of stereotypes, including battling patriarchy.

While the men at home objected to their shooting, they were helped by their sons, daughters-in-laws and granddaughters as they would quietly sneak out of the house to practice the sport in a nearby range.

Once she got hooked on to the sport, there was no looking back as she went on to win medals at numerous competitions, all coming when Chandro was well into her 60s.

Shooter Dadi won many awards in senior citizen category including Stri Shakti Sanman presented by the President of India himself.

She had picked up a rifle by chance, after a younger member in the family expressed her interest in enrolling herself at a newly-built shooting range in their village.

Accompanying their daughter to the range, one day they picked up the gun, pulled the trigger, took a shot and impressed the coach in range.

During the shoot of 'Saandh Ki Aankh' they welcomed Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in their village, where they had stayed for some time and observed their mannerism and tried learned their dialect.

