Farmers’ tractor rally: Delhi Police says 86 personnel injured in clashes with farmers

New Delhi: Farmers reneged on their commitment made during talks between Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Delhi Police that they would carry out a peaceful protest on the agreed routes, adding that 86 police personnel were injured in violence across the city.

"The struggle between the police and farmers continued throughout the day until late evening. Most of the incidents were reported from Mukarba Chowk, Ghazipur, A-Point ITO, Seemapuri, Nangloi T-Point, Tikri border and Red Fort. 86 policemen so far have reported injured and several public and private properties have been damaged in this act of vandalism by the rioting mob," Delhi Police said in a release.

Delhi Police further said, "Sanyukt Kisan Morcha comprising various Kisan organisations proposed a Kisan tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26, 2021. The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha had conducted several rounds of meetings with the Delhi Police in connection with their proposed tractor rally. They had given an undertaking to the Delhi Police to take out a peaceful rally as per the proposed plans on the agreed upon routes."

"On January 26, 2021 at about 8.30 am, about 6,000-7,000 tractors had assembled at Singhu borders and they were to reach up to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar and take a right turn. Instead of the agreed upon route, they insisted upon going to Central Delhi and despite persuasion by Delhi Police, the farmers led by Nihangs on their horses fully equipped with deadly weapons like swords, kripans and farsas charged the police and broke several layers of barricades, which were erected between Mukarba Chowk and Transport Nagar," it added.