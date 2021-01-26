Farmer's tractor rally: Farmers start returning to protest sites on Delhi's borders

After hours of chaos during their tractor parade in Delhi against the Centre's new agri laws on Tuesday, thousands of protesting farmers, including those at the Red Fort and Mukarba Chowk, started returning to their sit-in sites at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders.

Wielding sticks and clubs and holding the tricolour and union flags, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police and entered the city from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort and climb the flagpole on Republic Day on Tuesday.

A protesting farmer died at Delhi's ITO after his tractor overturned. The farmers draped the body in the tricolour and kept it at the ITO crossing, not allowing the police to send it for post-mortem.