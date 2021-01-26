India celebrates Republic Day as protesting farmers clash with police in Delhi: 7 points

India on Tuesday celebrated its 72nd Republic Day, with a curtailed parade in New Delhi. Keeping the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in mind, the event was held with a host of precautionary measures in place. But even as dignitaries assembled to watch the tricolour be unfurled and the subsequent parade, not too far away, thousands of protesting farmers began clashing with the police.

For those who have not followed the news in recent days, farmers protesting outside the national capital for two months are marking Republic Day with a tractor rally to the national capital. While heavily opposed by the police and Central officials, a tentative route map had eventually been negotiated.

Here's everything that has happened today, summed up in 10 points:

1. The farmers' tractor rally to Delhi took a violent turn as the protesters broke through barricades and vandalised buses. Visuals shared by news agency ANI also showed the protesters atop tractors chasing down police officials who were on foot. The police in turn used water cannons and tear gas to oppose the farmers and in some places their efforts to move onwards was blocked by barricades. After a clash at the ITO, a group of protesters also reached the Red Fort. Reportedly, one protester has been killed.