Republic Day 2021: Newly-inducted Rafale planes feature in parade for first time

Rafale fighter plane, the latest multi-role fighter aircraft acquired by the Indian Air Force, featured in India's Republic Day parade for the first time this year as they became a part of the flypast at the culmination of the parade.
One Rafale with two Jaguar Deep penetration strike aircraft and 2 MiG-29 Air Superiority Fighters in 'Eklavya’ formation were seen at a height of 300m and speed of 780 Km/h.
The formation was led by Gp Capt Rohit Kataria, Flight Commander of 17 Squadron.
One Rafale was also seen under the 'Brahmastra' formation."
Five Rafale fighter planes were formally inducted into the IAF in September last year. India is procuring the fighter planes from France.
Earlier, IAF Spokesperson Wing Commander Indranil Nandi told ANI that a total of 42 aircraft will be seen in the flypast including 15 fighter planes, five transport and one vintage aircraft.
Other formations seen during the parade included 'Rudra', 'Sudharshan', 'Rakshak', 'Eklavya' and 'Brahmastra'.
(With ANI inputs)
