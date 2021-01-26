Republic Day 2021: Newly-inducted Rafale planes feature in parade for first time

Rafale fighter plane, the latest multi-role fighter aircraft acquired by the Indian Air Force, featured in India's Republic Day parade for the first time this year as they became a part of the flypast at the culmination of the parade.

One Rafale with two Jaguar Deep penetration strike aircraft and 2 MiG-29 Air Superiority Fighters in 'Eklavya’ formation were seen at a height of 300m and speed of 780 Km/h.

The formation was led by Gp Capt Rohit Kataria, Flight Commander of 17 Squadron.