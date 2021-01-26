Haryana: Internet, SMS services suspended in Sonipat, Palwal, and Jhajjar till 5 PM tomorrow in wake of farmers' protests turning violent

In the wake of farmers' tractor rally turning violent, the Haryana government has decided that internet and SMS services are to remain suspended in Sonipat, Palwal, and Jhajjar districts of the state till 5 PM tomorrow (January 27) to check misinformation.

Authorities in Haryana sounded a high alert in the state and said anyone taking law into one's hands will be dealt with strictly, after a tractor march meant to highlight farmers' demands dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital on Tuesday.

In view of the violent incidents in several areas during the farmers' tractor parade in Delhi, Haryana Director General of Police Manoj Yadava said a 'high alert' has been sounded in the state.

He directed all district police chiefs to be extremely vigilant.

In the wake of events which unfolded in neighbouring Delhi, Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar was in touch with senior officials of police and civil administration keeping a close eye on the situation, official sources said.

The DGP said all Commissioners of Police, Range ADGP/IGs and district Superintendents of Police have been asked to be on a high alert mode to deal strictly with rioters and miscreants.

Additional force has also been deployed in sensitive areas. Besides, the intelligence wing of the police is also monitoring the entire situation, he said.

The police will also ensure safety of the farmers who are returning home, the DGP said in a statement.

He also said the police will not hesitate to use force if anyone tries to damage public property, cause damage to government offices, government or private vehicles, and disturb the law and order in the state.

The state police force will also patrol high-risk points, maintaining round-the-clock vigil, he added.

Tens of thousands of protesters clashed with police in multiple places in Delhi, leading to chaos in well known landmarks of the city and suburbs, amid waves of violence that ebbed and flowed through the day, leaving the farmers' two-month peaceful movement near the borders of the national capital in tatters.

(With inputs from PTI)