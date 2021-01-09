Farmers' Protest: Over 100 British MPs, Lords sign letter to Boris Johnson urging him to raise issue with PM Modi

The recent letter echoes its predecessor somewhat, stating that many signed constituents, especially those linked to Punjab and other parts of India, had been "horrified to see footage of water cannon, tear gas and brute force being used against hundreds of thousands of peacefully protesting farmers". The letter noted that while Raab assured that he had raised the issue with the Indian Foreign Minister in the wake of the earlier cross-party letter, he had not done so with PM Modi.

The letter said that while Johnson's Republic Day visit to India had been cancelled, it was believed that he would be meeting his Indian counterpart soon. "Given the urgency of this matter, could you please confirm that you will definitely convey to the Indian Prime Minister the heart-felt anxieties of our constituents, our hopes for a speedy resolution to the current deadlock and also for the democratic human right of citizens to peacefully protest?" the letter asked.