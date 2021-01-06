Tharoor, Swamy urge Modi govt to cancel Republic Day parade after Boris Johnson pulls out as chief guest

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and BJP MP Subramanian Swamy found themselves on the same side as the two leaders joined the chorus suggesting cancellation of the Republic Day festivities after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled his India visit due to the COVID-19 situation in the UK.

Johnson, who was scheduled to attend the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi as chief guest, cancelled his visit to India later this month due to the growing health crisis created by the new coronavirus variant in the UK.

"Now that @BorisJohnson's visit to India this month has been cancelled due to the COVID Second Wave, & we don't have a Chief Guest on Republic Day, why not go one step farther & cancel the festivities altogether?" Tharoor asked Twitter on Tuesday night.

"Getting crowds to cheer the parade as usual would be irresponsible," he said.