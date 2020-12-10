Clueless or faux pas? Boris Johnson says 'matter for India, Pak to settle' after UK MP's question on farmers' protest

Why exactly are there protesters gathered in and around Delhi at present? While this question can evoke a multitude of responses based on your position on the political spectrum, or how aware you are about India's recently passed contentious farm laws, most of us know this is not exactly an India-Pakistan crisis. However, a recent interaction in the UK parliament compels us to wonder if we can include Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the list of exceptions.

Many social media users are now labelling Johnson as being "clueless" after he responded to questions in the British Parliament about how the protesters were being treated by explaining that while the UK had serious concerns about "what is happening between India and Pakistan", these were "pre-eminently matters for those two counties to settle".

Of course, as is the wont for social media sentiments, some are convinced that Boris Johnson's response had been perfect, and that he is indeed right right to allege a link with Pakistan. Incidentally, this is a view that others including Union Minister Raosaheb Danve appear to share.