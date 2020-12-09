Union Minister Raosaheb Danve alleges Pakistan, China's role in farmers' protest

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Raosaheb Danve, has on Wednesday alleged Pakistan and China's role in the ongoing farmers' protest in the national capital. "This is not a farmers' protest. China and Pakistan are behind this agitation (sic)," Marathi daily Loksatta quoted Danve as saying.

"Earlier, these 'foreign elements' nudged the Muslim community after the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed. They (Muslims) were told that they would have to leave the country if CAA and NRC come into force (sic)," Danve said. "But, was even one Muslim asked to go out?" he asked.

"Now, they (foreign elements) are telling the farmers that the government is putting them at a loss. This is a foreign conspiracy. Farmers in our country should think about this," Danve added.

Meanwhile, the protesting farmers have on Wednesday unanimously rejected the proposed amendments suggested by the Central government and have sought a complete rollback of the three contentious farm laws.

The Centre had proposed to give a "written assurance" that the existing Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime for procurement will continue. The Centre also proposed to make necessary amendments on at least seven issues, including one to diminish fears about the weakening of the mandi system.

Besides, the farmer leaders have also called for a nationwide sit-in protest on December 14. "On 14th December, BJP offices will be gheraoed, protest demonstrations will be held in many parts of the country. We are also giving a call to farmers from other parts of the country to reach Delhi," said the farmer leaders at Singhu border.