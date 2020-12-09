Farmer leaders reject Centre's proposal; announces 'Delhi gherao' on Dec 14

As the farmers’ protest in the national capital entered Day 14, the Centre on Wednesday proposed to give a "written assurance" that the existing Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime for procurement will continue. The Centre also proposed to make necessary amendments on at least seven issues, including one to diminish fears about the weakening of the mandi system.

However, the protesting farmers have unanimously rejected the proposed amendments suggested by the Central government and have sought a complete rollback of the three contentious farm laws.

"We reject the government's proposals," said Darshan Pal, President of Krantikari Kisan Union at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana border).

"We will block Delhi-Jaipur highway by 12th December," he added.

Meanwhile, the farmer leaders have called for a nationwide sit-in protest on December 14.

"On 14th December, BJP offices will be gheraoed, protest demonstrations will be held in many parts of the country. We are also giving a call to farmers from other parts of the country to reach Delhi," said the farmer leaders at Singhu border.