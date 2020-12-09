Farmers' Protest: Sharad Pawar, Rahul Gandhi meet President Kovind; ask to repeal laws passed in 'anti-democratic manner'

A delegation of Opposition leaders including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja and DMK leader TKS Elangovan on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind seeking repeal of the three farm laws against which thousands of farmers have been protesting on various borders of Delhi.

"We met the President and informed him of our view regarding the three farm laws. We have asked for their repeal. We informed the President that it is critical that they are taken back," said Rahul Gandhi.

Sitaram Yechury said that the delegation has given a memorandum to the President and are "asking to repeal agriculture laws and electricity amendment bill that were passed in anti-democratic manner without proper discussions and consultations".