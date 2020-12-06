Irked with Justin Trudeau’s remarks on farmers protest, Jaishankar to skip Canada-led COVID-19 meeting

Irked with Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s remarks on farmers' protest, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has decided to skip the Canada-led meeting on coronavirus, The Indian Express reported on Sunday.

According to a report by the Indian Express, officially, India has cited scheduling issues as the reason for not attending the meeting and said that that it would not be correct to link the matter with Trudeau’s comments and the subsequent developments.

Since March 15, Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne has been having video call meetings with his counterpart from various nations. Interestingly, on November 3, Jaishankar took part in the 11th such call of the ministerial coordination group on COVID-19 hosted by Canada.