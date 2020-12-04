Canadian envoy summoned by MEA over Justin Trudeau's comments on farmers' protests

A day after India criticised remark made by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau over farmers' protest in the country, MEA summoned Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi today.

The step came after it observed "gatherings of extremist activities in front of the Indian High Commission and Consulates in Canada."

"We expect the Canadian Government to ensure the fullest security of Indian diplomatic personnel and its political leaders to refrain from pronouncements that legitimize extremist activism," MEA further informed the Canadian High Commissioner.

It also stated that such actions, if continued, would have a seriously damaging impact on ties between India and Canada.

While commenting on the remarks made by Canadian PM and other leaders, MEA stated, "These comments have encouraged gatherings of extremist activities in front of our High Commission and Consulates in Canada that raise issues of safety and security."