Fahrenheit 451 revisited over 'Delhi Riots 2020': Sanjay Dixit asks people to boycott Harry Potter, burn William Dalrymple's books

In what can be termed as India's "Fahrenheit 451" moment, author Sanjay Dixit, on Sunday asked people to boycott Harry Potter and burn William Dalrymple's books to mark their protest against the withdrawal of the book 'Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story'.

On Saturday, a day after it went viral for all the wrong reasons, a new book was called back by its publishers - Bloomsbury India. It was also suggested that historian William Dalrymple stepped in for stopping the publication of the book.

This move by Bloomsbury India has irked several others including few writers. Taking to Twitter, author Sanjay Dixit claimed that historian William Dalrymple and author Khaled Hosseini "orchestrated" the withdrawal of Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story. Dixit further went on to ask his followers to burn the books by Bloomsbury, Dalrymple and Hosseini.

"Ok folks. If you are really outraged, show it. Now we know that it is @DalrympleWill and @khaledhosseini who orchestrated withdrawal of #DelhiRiots2020 book of @advmonikaarora and others. If you have their books, make their bonfire at home and upload the video. Never buy again (sic)," Dixit wrote.