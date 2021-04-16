Exams 2021: Click here for latest updates on Class 10, Class 12 board exams of CBSE, ICSE, state boards

In 2020, the exam schedule in India was disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and followed lockdown. This year also, with COVID-19 wreaking havoc in India, several state boards and CBSE, CISCE boards have cancelled and postponed board exams.

We have collated a list of dates of Class 10 and 12 board exams here:

CBSE

As a major relief to students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced that the Class 10 board examinations scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 7 had been cancelled while Class 12 board exams from May 4 to June 14 had been postponed.

CISCE

Following suit of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Maharashtra state-board decision regarding postponement and cancellation of major Classes 10 and 12 board examinations, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is yet to make a decision.

Maharashtra Board

The SSC and HSC board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 have been postponed by the Maharashtra state government, the state’s school education minister, Varsha Gaikwad, announced on Monday. This decision was taken after consultation with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in view of the health risks posed to students given the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced that TN Board Exam 2021 for Class 10 and Class 11 has been cancelled in the state for this year.

Chhattisgarh

The state government has postponed the board exams of Classes 10 and 12. As per the officials, the revised date sheet will be announced after the situation is under control.

Uttarakhand

The dates of Uttarakhand board exams 2021 have been announced for students of Classes 10 and 12. The exams will begin on May 4.

Jharkhand

The JAC has deferred the practical exams for Classes 10 and 12 on April 6. No announcement has been made so far on the conduct of theory examinations.

Andhra Pradesh

The annual public examinations for Class 10 students in Andhra Pradesh will be held from June 7 to 16. The 2021-22 academic year for schools will begin on July 1 after the summer vacation from May 16 to June 30, state Education Minister A Suresh confirmed.

Bihar

The Class 10 and Class 12 exams were already conducted.

West Bengal

No change has been made to the schedule yet. However, the education minister has stated that an appropriate decision will be taken giving priority to the health of students.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will hold WB Class 10 Board Exam 2021 from June 1 to June 10, 2021. WBCHSE will conduct WB Class 12 Board Exam 2021 from June 15 to June 30, 2021.

Assam

Assam Board Class 10 board examinations would be conducted from May 11, 2021. The higher secondary or Class 12 examinations will be conducted by AHSEC from May 12, 2021. Results for AHSEC examinations would be declared between July 7 and 30.

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) started the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination 2021 from April 13, 2021.

However, the state government have postponed the board exams of Class 10 and 12 that commenced on April 13.

Odisha

The state government has postponed Classes 10 and 12 board exams 2021 till further notice.

Gujarat

The state government have postponed Classes 10 and 12 board exams 2021.

Goa

The Goa CM has refuted the rumours doing around the cancellation of Classes 10 and 12 board exams. The board exams will take place as per schedule from April 24 to May 8.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE), Ajmer has decided to postpone the Classes 10 and Class 12 board exams.

Uttar Pradesh

The state government have postponed Classes 10 and 12 board exams 2021.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education announced the postponement of the exam.

Kerala

Kerala state government is holding the Class 12 and 10 board exams 2021 at present.

Karnataka

There has been no change in the schedule yet. Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam will be held from May 24, said S Suresh Kumar, State Education Minister.

Class 10 board exams will start on June 21.

Punjab

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) have cancelled the Class 10 exams and have postponed the Class 12 exams.

Haryana

The state government have cancelled the Class 10 board exam 2021 and have postponed Class 12 board exams.

Telangana

The state board is likely to postpone Classes 10 and 12 exams. The decision will be out soon.

Manipur

Manipur board exams are scheduled to be held from May 5 and will conclude by June 9.

Meghalaya

The state board examination will be held as per schedule, that is, from April 19

Mizoram

The state board examination will take place as per schedule.

Nagaland

The state board examination will take place as per schedule.

Sikkim

The board exams in the state will happen as per schedule.

Tripura

The state board examination will take place as per schedule.