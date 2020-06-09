Class 10 board exams in Tamil Nadu cancelled, students to be promoted, says CM Palaniswami

Chennai: The class 10 board examination in Tamil Nadu are cancelled and students are promoted, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced here on Tuesday in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exams for certain class 11 subjects, which could not be held earlier were also cancelled. Coronavirus cases were on the rise continuously in Chennai and some districts, Palaniswami said adding epidemiologists have opined that there was no scope for reduction in the spread of the pathogen in a short period of time.

Hence, considering the representation of parents and the present trend of virus spread, the board examinations scheduled to be held from June 15 for class 10 and for subjects that could not be conducted for class 11 are fully cancelled and students are declared promoted, he said.