UP: Board exams postponed again; schools, colleges and coaching institutes to remain shut till May 15

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has further put off UP Board examinations for the High School and Intermediate and closed all government and private schools, colleges and coaching institutes up to Class 12 till May 15. The decision was taken by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after reviewing the alarming coronavirus situation in the state.
The Chief Minister said dates for holding the UP Board examination will be decided after May 15.
The State government has also postponed examinations in all government and private universities till May 15. No offline classes will be held during this period.
Earlier, the UP Board examinations, which were scheduled to begin from April 24, were postponed due to the announcement of three-tier Panchayat polls in the state. Since then, no new dates were announced till date. The UP Board is the largest educational Board in Asia in terms of number of students.
The decision has affected the academic future of over 56 lakhs students of the High School and Intermediate. The examinations are likely to be held after May 20, if Covid-19 situation improves.
The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the Secondary Education portfolio, had hinted on Wednesday that the state board exams may be put off again due to the spike in number of coronavirus cases across the state. He, however, had said that the final decision will be taken by the Chief Minister.
Schools up to Class 1 to VIII were declared closed on March 24 till March 31. The closure was extended till April and then all educational institutions up to Class XII were declared closed till April 15. In view of a spike in the number of active cases, the Chief Minister has extended the closure for a month till May 15.
Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest ever 20,510 cases on Wednesday increasing the total number of active cases to 1,11,835 with a total 9376 deaths across the state so far.
