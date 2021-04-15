UP: Board exams postponed again; schools, colleges and coaching institutes to remain shut till May 15

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has further put off UP Board examinations for the High School and Intermediate and closed all government and private schools, colleges and coaching institutes up to Class 12 till May 15. The decision was taken by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after reviewing the alarming coronavirus situation in the state.

The Chief Minister said dates for holding the UP Board examination will be decided after May 15.

The State government has also postponed examinations in all government and private universities till May 15. No offline classes will be held during this period.