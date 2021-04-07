UP board exams 2021 will now begin from May 8

Lucknow: The High School and the Intermediate examinations of the Uttar Pradesh Board, Asia’s largest education board, will now commence from May 8.

An announcement to this regard was made by the Secondary Education Board on Wednesday while releasing the schedule of examinations.

Earlier, the exams, which were scheduled to begin from April 24, were postponed due to the three-tier Panchayat polls in the state.

As per the new schedule, the examinations for Intermediate will begin from May 8 and end on May 28. For High School, the exams will begin from May 8 and the last paper will be held on May 25.

A total of 29,94,312 lakh students, including 16,74,022 boys and 13,20,290 girls, will appear for the High School exams. For Intermediate, a total of 26,09,501 students, including 14,73,771 boys and 11,35,730 girls will appear in the UP Board exams, which are largest in Asia in terms of a number of students.