'Either Gaurav Gogoi Goes To Jail Or CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Must Resign After September 10': Akhil Gogoi

Guwahati: On the eve of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s promised “big expose” against Deputy Leader of Lok Sabha and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president MP Gaurav Gogoi, Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi has stoked anticipation, predicting dramatic consequences either way.

Speaking to the press at Gogamukh in Dhemaji district on Tuesday, Akhil Gogoi reminded that September 10 was the dateline set by the Chief Minister to reveal alleged links between Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and Pakistan.

“I have been waiting for tomorrow since the Chief Minister is going to explode an atom bomb that will shake Assam’s power corridors. He also assured that if his expose is proven wrong, he will resign. So, I am waiting for tomorrow,” he quipped.

Laying out what he called the only two possible outcomes, the Raijor Dal chief remarked, “Either Gaurav Gogoi is going to jail or Chief Minister Sarma will tender his resignation.”

The remarks come against the backdrop of Sarma’s repeated allegations that Gaurav Gogoi and his wife maintained links with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The Chief Minister has also claimed Gogoi had travelled to the neighbouring country at the ISI’s invitation.

On May 6, Sarma had announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the allegations had completed its investigation but was awaiting formal documents from international agencies.

“We are waiting for visa and passport copies from foreign authorities. Once the legal documentation is in place, the report will be made public. This process may take until September 10,” he had said.

Defending the seriousness of his charge, Sarma added, “This is a grave national security issue. I am not speaking as a politician but as a responsible citizen and the Chief Minister of Assam.”

With the self-imposed deadline now at hand, political circles in Assam are abuzz with speculation.

Observers say September 10 could prove to be a defining moment in the state’s political landscape, depending on whether the Chief Minister produces evidence to back his explosive claims.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma who went to Mangaldoi to see preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit he replied to media regarding September 10 dateline he said there was enough time although the opposition Congress was shaky and to boost up they hurriedly inducted three ex MLAs into party fold to send a message to public wrongly.