 PM Modi Announces ₹1,500 Crore Relief Package For Flood-Hit Himachal Pradesh - VIDEO
The Prime Minister also did an aerial survey of flood-hit areas. Later, PM Modi had an official meeting here to review the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken as well as assess the damage that had occurred in Himachal Pradesh.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 04:22 PM IST
The Prime Minister also did an aerial survey of flood-hit areas. |

Kangra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited disaster-hit Himachal Pradesh, reviewed the situation and damage caused by cloudbursts, rains and landslides, and announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 crore for the state.

PM Modi also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured in the floods and natural calamities.

The Prime Minister also did an aerial survey of flood-hit areas. Later, PM Modi had an official meeting here to review the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken as well as assess the damage that had occurred in Himachal Pradesh.

PM Modi announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 crore for Himachal Pradesh.

There will be an advance release of the second instalment of the SDRF and the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

PM Modi asked for a multi-dimensional view to be taken to get the entire region and people back on their feet. These would be done through multiple ways, like rebuilding homes through PM Awas Yojana, restoration of national highways, rebuilding schools, provision of relief under PMNRF, along with the release of mini kits for livestock.

Recognising the critical need to support the agricultural community, additional assistance will be provided specifically targeted at farmers who currently lack power connections.

Under the PM Awas Yojana, geo-tagging of damaged houses will be done. This will help accurate damage assessment and faster delivery of aid to those affected, an official statement said.

To ensure uninterrupted education, schools will be able to report and geo-tag damages, enabling timely assistance under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

The construction of recharge structures for water harvesting to help collect and store rainwater will be done. These efforts will improve groundwater levels and support better water management.

The Union government has already sent Inter-Ministerial Central teams to visit Himachal Pradesh to assess the extent of damage, and based on their detailed report, further assistance will be considered.

The Prime Minister also met families who were affected by the calamity.

He expressed his condolences and deep sorrow to the family members of those who have lost their lives.

He stated that the Centre will work closely with the state government at this difficult time and extend all possible assistance.

The Prime Minister also stated that all assistance under disaster management rules is being made, including advance disbursements to the states.

He appreciated the efforts of the personnel of the NDRF, the SDRF, the Indian Army, the state administration and other service-oriented organisations for making efforts in immediate relief and response.

The Central government will further review the assessment based on the memorandum of the state as well as the report of the Central teams.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the gravity of the situation and assured that the Central government will make all efforts to address the situation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

