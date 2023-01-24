Digvijaya Singh clarifies his comments on surgical strikes after backlash: 'My questions are to the Modi Govt'

Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday clarified his comments questioning the surgical strikes by saying that he wasn't putting a finger a on the Armed forces but targeting the Modi government.

"I have held our Armed Forces in highest esteem. Two of my sisters were married to Naval Officers. I agree @PraveenDavar ji.

"There is no question of my asking questions to the Defence Officials. My questions are to the Modi Govt," Singh tweeted.

His clarification came a day after he questioned the Centre on how the Pulwama attack in 2019 happened.

What Digvijaya said on the surgical strikes

“The Pulwama incident happened; more than 40 CRPF jawans were killed. Why? CRPF director had demanded that the jawans be airlifted because this is a sensitive zone. But Modi didn’t agree. Pulwama was a terror-hit zone. Why were the jawans not given aeroplane?” Singh asked.

But he faced immediate backlash from the opposition parties and the general public, who thought that Singh was questioning the Indian Army.

Congress also distanced itself from Singh's comments with Rahul Gandhi also rejecting the senior leader's remarks as "ridiculous".

“We disagree with Digvijaya Singh’s views. The views of the party are above Digvijaya Singh’s views,” Gandhi said responding to questions at a press conference in Jammu on the sidelines of his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

