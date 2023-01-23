Digvijaya Singh ups the ante, asks PM Modi, 'Where did 300 kg RDX used in Pulwama attack come from?'; watch video

Screengrabs of video of Digvijaya Singh posted on Twitter. |

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, amid row over his comments on surgical strike and Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir, upped the ante and posted a video on his Twitter handle.

Digvijaya's three questions to Centre, PM

Digvijaya Singh, in a 50-second video posted on his Twitter, said: "our 40 CRPF soldiers lost their lives in Pulwama attack. However, the Indian government to date has not revealed that where did the three quintal RDX come from? "

"Secondly, they have failed to answer that where is Deputy SP Davinder Singh, who was caught with terrorist? Why has he been let go? Why wasn't he booked for treason?" Singh asked.

"At the same time, we also want to ask the Prime Minister that what relation he shares with the Pakistani Prime Minister? Both are praising each other. At least, someone should provide answers to these questions," Digvijaya Singh said.

Controversy over Digvijaya's 'surgical strike' remark

This video by Digvijaya Singh comes after he raked up a controversy Monday morning after a video of him, questioning the 2016 surgical strike, surfaced.

"They talk about surgical strike," the former MP CM said, adding, "They say they killed so many people, but there's no proof. They are just ruling with bundle of lies."

The Congress leader also raised questions on CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama attack not being airlifted. He said the Modi government has not presented a report on Pulwama attack in parliament.

BJP says Congress disrespecting army

The BJP, reacting to Digvijaya Singh's comments, said the Congress is insulting the armed forces. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Congress' patriotism has vanished. Refrering to Rahul Gandhi's foot march, Bhatia said Congress was on path of 'Bharat Todo' (Break India).

"It's the character of Congress party to make irresponsible statements. The country will not tolerate anyone speaking against our security forces. Due to their hate towards PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi & Digvijaya Singh don't have patriotism left in them now," said Bhatia.

