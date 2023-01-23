Pulwama martyr's wife slams Digvijaya Singh's remarks, says: 'Such questions must not be raised'

Shazia Kausar, wife of CRPF Hawaldar Naseer Ahmad | ANI

Hours after Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's remarks on surgical strike and Pulwama attack invited backlash, wife of a soldier who died in Pulwama slammed the comments and advised not to 'politicise' such issues.

Shazia Kausar, wife of Hawaldar Naseer Ahmad, told news agency ANI that such questions should not be raised. Hawaldar Naseer Ahmad, who worked with the CRPF, had died in the ghastly attack.

"Many soldiers have sacrificed their lives,their family only knows how they’re surviving now. Politicians shouldn’t be politicising this, such questions mustn't be raised. We are proud of those soldiers," Shazia Kausar said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What did Digvijaya Singh say?

Earlier, Digvijaya Singh had courted a controversy after a video of him, questioning the 2016 surgical strike, surfaced Monday morning.

"They talk about surgical strike," the former MP CM said, adding, "They say they killed so many people, but there's no proof. They are just ruling with bundle of lies."

The Congress leader also raised questions on CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama attack not being airlifted. He said the Modi government has not presented a report on Pulwama attack in parliament.

"Blinded" by the hatred against PM Narendra Modi: BJP

Sharply reacting to Digvijaya Singh's remark, Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday alleged that the Congress leader has been "blinded" by the hatred against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while adding that such statements are made at the behest of the top leadership of Congress.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that it has become a "character" of the Congress party to make "irresponsible remarks".

"Congress leaders are doing Bharat todo on the instructions of Rahul Gandhi. Digvijaya Singh has become a symbol of giving venomous remarks. Trust in the Army should be unbreakable and above politics. If the Army said that there was a surgical strike, then also you ask for proof repeatedly. This shows that you do not have faith in our Army," Bhatia said.

"It has become a character of Congress to give irresponsible statements. But if they speak against the Indian Army, it won't be tolerated. It seems that Rahul Gandhi and Digvijaya Singh have been blinded by their hatred towards PM Narendra Modi. They do not even realise their responsibilities," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)