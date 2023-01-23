"Congress blinded by hatred against PM Modi": BJP thrashes Digvijaya Singh over 'Surgical strike' remark

Digvijaya Singh | ANI

New Delhi: Sharply reacting to Digvijaya Singh's remark on India's Surgical strike against Pakistan, Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday alleged that the Congress leader has been "blinded" by the hatred against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while adding that such statements are made at the behest of the top leadership of Congress.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that it has become a "character" of the Congress party to make "irresponsible remarks".

This comes after Digvijaya Singh said that there is no proof of the surgical strike against Pakistan, while the Centre claims to have carried out the attack.

"They (Centre) talk about surgical strikes and that they have killed so many of them but there is no proof," said the Congress leader in his address in Jammu today.

The BJP hit back and slammed the Congress party stating that speaking against the Indian Army will not be tolerated.

"Congress leaders are doing Bharat todo on the instructions of Rahul Gandhi. Digvijaya Singh has become a symbol of giving venomous remarks. Trust in the Army should be unbreakable and above politics. If the Army said that there was a surgical strike, then also you ask for proof repeatedly. This shows that you do not have faith in our Army," Bhatia said.

"It has become a character of Congress to give irresponsible statements. But if they speak against the Indian Army, it won't be tolerated. It seems that Rahul Gandhi and Digvijaya Singh have been blinded by their hatred towards PM Narendra Modi. They do not even realise their responsibilities," he added.

"The intention is very clear. When the Bharat Jodo Yatra is held in Kashmir, you crop up Surgical strike," Bhatia added.

The BJP leader alleged that Congress suffered "pain" when the Army shows its might.

"Digvijaya Singh said that the Army should give proof of Balakot and Surgical strike. PM Modi is giving strong leadership to the country and our Army is the bravest in the world. Whenever our brave army shows its might, the country (Pakistan) which is taught a lesson suffers the most, which is known for its terrorist activities in the world. But it is sad that the pain is felt by the main opposition party of India, Congress," he said.

Bhatia also slammed Randeep Surjewala for his remarks on the Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019, in which 40 CRPF personnel was killed, and said that Congress tried to "give a clean chit" to Pakistan by calling the attack as "homegrown terrorism".

"When Pulwama happened, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that this is a result of "homegrown terrorism". For Congress, it was necessary to give a clean chit to a terrorist nation. Congress and Rahul do not believe in Constitution and Army. They insult every citizen and the Army by raising such questions every time," he said.

"When the top leadership of Congress gives a go-ahead, such kinds of statements are made. Sam Pitroda had said that Pakistan should not be held responsible for the Pulwama attack. Navjot Singh Sidhu said after the Balakot strike that no terrorist was killed," Bhatia added citing instances of Congress' remarks in connection with Pakistan.

The BJP leader also thrashed the then UPA government led by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh over the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and said that the Congress leadership did not have the "courage" to give a free hand to the army to retaliate.

"What was the response of the then government when there was the 26/11 attack? The Air Force had sought permission from then PM Manmohan Singh to attack Pakistan, but their hands were tied. When the whole country was united, Rahul Gandhi was partying till morning, according to a report. The Congress government did not have the courage to give a free hand to the Army," he said.

