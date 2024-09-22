'Did Not Enter Politics To Earn Money, No Greed For CM's Chair,' Says Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Addressing 'Janta ki Adalat' at Jantar Mantar |

New Delhi: Former Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that he resigned because he has no greed for CM's chair and had joined the politics for the country.

Arvind Kejriwal asserted that he is not a politician and the allegations have affected him.

Statements Of Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Addressing 'Janta ki Adalat' at Jantar Mantar, Kejriwal said, "I resigned because I did not come here (in politics) to do corruption. I don't have any greed for CM's chair. I did not come here to earn money. I used the work in Income Tax, I could've earned crores if I wanted to earn money. I came in politics for country, for Bharat Mata, to change country's politics."

"These politician do not care about allegations, they got thick skin, I am not a politician. I do care when the BJP calls me a thief or corrupt. Today I'm heartbroken and that's why I resigned." Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal further asserted that he only 'earned' respect and do not even has a house of his own in Delhi.

"I will leave the CM's bungalow in a few days, I don't even have a house. I have earned only love in ten years, the result of which is that I am getting calls from so many people asking me to take my house. After the Shraadh is over, at the beginning of Navratri, I will leave the house and come and stay at the house of one of you," he added.

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Launches A Scathing Attack On BJP

Launching a scathing attack on BJP, Kejriwal said, "We were running the government honestly, we made electricity and water free, made treatment free for people, made education excellent. However, Modi ji started thinking that if he wanted to win against them, he would have to attack their honesty and then hatched a conspiracy to prove Kejriwal, Sisodia and AAP dishonest and put each and every leader in jail."

Kejriwal further asked the people in 'Janata Darbar' whether they think he is honest or not.

"I want people to tell me if I am honest or dishonest, if I were dishonest, would I be able to give electricity for free? Would I be able to build schools? I wanna know if people think I am the thief or if the people who put me behind bars are the thieves." Kejriwal said.

Former Delhi CM Questions RSS

Kejriwal further questioned RSS, while targeting PM Modi and BJP.

"I want to ask Mohan Bhagwat ji five questions- the way Modi ji is breaking parties and bringing down governments across the country by luring them or threatening them with ED and CBI, is this correct?; Modi ji has included the most corrupt leaders in his party, whom he himself called corrupt, do you agree with such politics?; BJP was born from the womb of RSS, it is the responsibility of RSS to ensure that BJP does not go astray, have you ever stopped Modi ji from doing wrong things?" Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal, during his resignation, had announced that he would not resume as the CM until the people of Delhi declared him "honest." He has also called for advancing polls in the national capital to November this year, ahead of the scheduled February elections.

Kejriwal announced his resignation after he was released from the Tihar jail after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam.