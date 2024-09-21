Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal Campaigns In Jagadhri, Claims BJP's Corruption Will Lead To Its Defeat; VIDEO

Arvind Kejriwal rallies in Jagadhri, calling for support for the AAP candidate | X

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who held a road show to campaign for party candidate in Haryana’s Jagadhri town on Friday, tore into BJP saying that it sent him to jail in a fake case and now people of Haryana will send it out of power.

For record, Kejriwal, who was arrested in an alleged Delhi excise policy scam, was recently released from jail on bail and had subsequently stepped down as Delhi chief minister.

#WATCH | Haryana: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal holds a roadshow in Jagadhri, in support of the party's candidate Adarshpal Gujjar.#HaryanaElections



(Video Source: AAP) pic.twitter.com/d1RyKJy6o6 — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2024

Accompanied by party state president Sushil Gupta, Jagadhari candidate Adarsh Pal Gurjar and other senior leaders, the former Delhi chief minister Kejriwal held that the AAP is going to win many seats in the upcoming state assembly elections and that no government will be formed in Haryana without its support.

Addressing gatherings amid enthusiastic response, Kejriwal slammed the BJP for what he alleged rampant corruption, unemployment, and drug addiction among youth during its rule.

``I was in jail for 5 months. They tried very hard to break me in jail, they tortured me in various ways. The facilities that normal criminals get in jail were also denied to me. They wanted to break me, but they don't know that I am from Haryana, Haryana's blood is running in my veins. You can break anyone, but you cannot break a person from Haryana,” he held.

Explaining the reason behind his resignation, Kejriwal said when he came out of jail, he could have sat on the chief minister's chair comfortably if he wanted. ``But I said no. When Lord Rama returned after 14 years of exile, Sita Maiya (mother Sita) had to undergo Agni Pariksha (trial by fire), hence Kejriwal will also undergo Agni Pariksha’’, he said.

Urging the people of Jagadhri to vote for the AAP candidate Adarsh Pal, Arvind Kejriwal said today the people had a choice. On one side you have Adarsh Pal who stays with you 24 hours a day, and on the other side, there is Education Minister Kanwar Pal who has ruined the schools of Haryana, he alleged.