 Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal Campaigns In Jagadhri, Claims BJP's Corruption Will Lead To Its Defeat; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana Assembly Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal Campaigns In Jagadhri, Claims BJP's Corruption Will Lead To Its Defeat; VIDEO

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal Campaigns In Jagadhri, Claims BJP's Corruption Will Lead To Its Defeat; VIDEO

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who held a road show to campaign for party candidate in Haryana’s Jagadhri town on Friday, tore into BJP saying that it sent him to jail in a fake case and now people of Haryana will send it out of power.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 05:27 AM IST
article-image
Arvind Kejriwal rallies in Jagadhri, calling for support for the AAP candidate | X

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who held a road show to campaign for party candidate in Haryana’s Jagadhri town on Friday, tore into BJP saying that it sent him to jail in a fake case and now people of Haryana will send it out of power.

For record, Kejriwal, who was arrested in an alleged Delhi excise policy scam, was recently released from jail on bail and had subsequently stepped down as Delhi chief minister.

Accompanied by party state president Sushil Gupta, Jagadhari candidate Adarsh Pal Gurjar and other senior leaders, the former Delhi chief minister Kejriwal held that the AAP is going to win many seats in the upcoming state assembly elections and that no government will be formed in Haryana without its support.

Addressing gatherings amid enthusiastic response, Kejriwal slammed the BJP for what he alleged rampant corruption, unemployment, and drug addiction among youth during its rule.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Shocker: Mulund Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping And Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old Niece, Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Mumbai Shocker: Mulund Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping And Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old Niece, Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 44 Injured After High-Speed Bus Overturns In Sonbhadra’s Markundi Valley; Visuals Surface
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 44 Injured After High-Speed Bus Overturns In Sonbhadra’s Markundi Valley; Visuals Surface
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal Campaigns In Jagadhri, Claims BJP's Corruption Will Lead To Its Defeat; VIDEO
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal Campaigns In Jagadhri, Claims BJP's Corruption Will Lead To Its Defeat; VIDEO
Mumbai Ganesh-Utsav 2024: 13 Reported Thefts During Ganpati Visarjan Procession At Kalachowki Totaling Over ₹7.96 Lakh
Mumbai Ganesh-Utsav 2024: 13 Reported Thefts During Ganpati Visarjan Procession At Kalachowki Totaling Over ₹7.96 Lakh

``I was in jail for 5 months. They tried very hard to break me in jail, they tortured me in various ways. The facilities that normal criminals get in jail were also denied to me. They wanted to break me, but they don't know that I am from Haryana, Haryana's blood is running in my veins. You can break anyone, but you cannot break a person from Haryana,” he held.

Explaining the reason behind his resignation, Kejriwal said when he came out of jail, he could have sat on the chief minister's chair comfortably if he wanted. ``But I said no. When Lord Rama returned after 14 years of exile, Sita Maiya (mother Sita) had to undergo Agni Pariksha (trial by fire), hence Kejriwal will also undergo Agni Pariksha’’, he said.

Read Also
President Droupadi Murmu Appoints Atishi As Delhi CM, Accepts Arvind Kejriwal's Resignation; Oath...
article-image

Urging the people of Jagadhri to vote for the AAP candidate Adarsh Pal, Arvind Kejriwal said today the people had a choice. On one side you have Adarsh Pal who stays with you 24 hours a day, and on the other side, there is Education Minister Kanwar Pal who has ruined the schools of Haryana, he alleged.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 44 Injured After High-Speed Bus Overturns In Sonbhadra’s Markundi Valley;...

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 44 Injured After High-Speed Bus Overturns In Sonbhadra’s Markundi Valley;...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal Campaigns In Jagadhri, Claims BJP's Corruption Will...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal Campaigns In Jagadhri, Claims BJP's Corruption Will...

Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Questions PM Modi On Govt's Efforts To Prevent Farmer Suicides In...

Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Questions PM Modi On Govt's Efforts To Prevent Farmer Suicides In...

900 Kuki Militants Infiltrated Manipur From Myanmar, Confirms CM

900 Kuki Militants Infiltrated Manipur From Myanmar, Confirms CM

Chakma Leaders Call Upon PM Modi To Downgrade Diplomatic Ties With Yunus-Led Bangladesh Govt

Chakma Leaders Call Upon PM Modi To Downgrade Diplomatic Ties With Yunus-Led Bangladesh Govt