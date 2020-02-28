Delhi Violence: Autopsy of IB officer Ankit Sharma reveals he was stabbed over 400 times

The Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma whose body was recovered from a ditch in Chand Bagh was stabbed over 400 times, revealed post mortem examination. Sharma had multiple stab wounds all over his body.
The doctors who carried out post mortem have said that the IB officer was brutally and repeatedly stabbed, leading to his death. Sharma was working as a security assistant in the IB since 2017. After returning home from the office, Sharma went out to assess the situation and was confronted by a violent mob that beat him up and stabbed to death and then dumped his body in the drain the police have said. The IB officer's body was recovered Wednesday.
The AAP has suspended its councillor Tahir Hussain, who is accused of being involved in the killing of an IB staffer, from the primary membership of the party till the police probe is complete. On the complaint of Ankit's father, the police have registered an FIR against Hussain, who has rejected the charge.
The clashes in northeast Delhi continued for two days, at least 38 people were killed and scores of people were injured. On Tuesday, violence over CAA escalated in northeast Delhi after police struggled to check the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops.
In a midnight hearing, the Delhi High Court directed police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for those injured in the violence over the amended citizenship law.
(Inputs from Agencies)
