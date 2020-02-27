Who is Tahir Hussain? AAP leader accused in IB staffer Ankit Sharma’s death

After the death of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma, whose body was recovered from the northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh area on Wednesday, AAP leader and corporator Tahir Hussain has been making headlines for his alleged link to the IB staffer's death.

As per a report by news agency ANI, a family member of Ankit Sharma has alleged that a few people who were pelting stones from the building belonging to AAP leader Tahir Hussain in Chand Bagh, had killed Sharma.