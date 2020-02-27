Who is Tahir Hussain? AAP leader accused in IB staffer Ankit Sharma’s death

After the death of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma, whose body was recovered from the northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh area on Wednesday, AAP leader and corporator Tahir Hussain has been making headlines for his alleged link to the IB staffer's death.
As per a report by news agency ANI, a family member of Ankit Sharma has alleged that a few people who were pelting stones from the building belonging to AAP leader Tahir Hussain in Chand Bagh, had killed Sharma.
"Ankit went at the site (Chand Bagh) where stone-pelting was taking place. Around 15-20 people came from Tahir's building and dragged 5-6 people inside the building. They also fired at other people who tried to save those taken inside the building," Ankit's father Ravinder Kumar told ANI.
A video is doing rounds on social media in which Tahir Hussain can be heard saying that a mob took over his house and started stone-pelting. He further said that later he called the police, who then removed the mob from my house and asked me and my family to go to someplace safe.
Till now 28 people have been killed due to violence over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in North East Delhi. Delhi Police has registered 18 FIRs and 106 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in North-East Delhi.
So who is Tahir Hussain?
Tahir Hussain is an Aam Aadmi Party leader and Municipal Councillor. Hussain has been elected from Ward 59 in Nehru Vihar from East Delhi. The AAP leader is a businessman and has no criminal cases filed against him till now.
(Inputs from Agencies)
